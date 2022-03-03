Sentinel police log for March 3

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Two people were injured after a crash on East Lisburn Road at Klinedinst Road at about 2 p.m. March 1. Police said a vehicle turned onto East Lisburn Road in front of a vehicle, resulting in the crash. The driver of the striking vehicle and a passenger in the struck vehicle, whom police did not name, were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Kristen Hamman, 25, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after police said she punched a man in the face, causing him to suffer a lip injury at 12:45 a.m. Feb. 21 on Summerbridge Drive in South Middleton Township. She was arraigned and released on $100 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.