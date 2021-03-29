Sentinel police log for March 29

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- John Douglas Stone, 69, of Dillsburg, was charged with felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor harassment and disorderly conduct after an employee of a local business reported on March 17 of taking a phone call from someone irate about not being able to receive services. The caller then threatened to use a firearm against the employee. Police said Stone was identified as a suspect following an investigation and was arrested at his residence on March 26. He remains in prison on $2,500 cash bail.
- A fire pit was stolen from the rear of a residence on Quail Hollow Road in the Bumble Bee Hollow neighborhood during the overnight hours between March 27 to March 28. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two people were transported to the hospital for injuries after a one-vehicle crash on Centerville Road near Pine Grove Road in Cooke Township on March 16, police reported March 27. Police said Khloe Birgensmith, 29, of Newville, was driving a 1999 Toyota Camry south on Centerville Road when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a tree head-on. Birgensmith suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. Her passenger, Devin Lewburg, 27, of Dover, Pennsylvania, suffered suspected serious injuries and was flown by Life Lion to Holy Spirit. Police said no seat belts were used and they believe there were signs of impairment in the driver.
- Police are investigating a possible burglary after a rear bedroom door was discovered to be open on Quigley Road in Hopewell Township sometime between 8:20 a.m. and 8:40 a.m. March 26.
- One person was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a crash in the 1400 block of Kuhn Road in Monroe Township at 2:50 p.m. March 26. Police said Sean Crager, 45, of Dillsburg, was driving a 1984 Honda Aero 80 north on Kuhn Road when a tree on the west side of the road fell and struck the scooter. Crager lost control of the scooter and crashed in the grass. Crager suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.