Sentinel police log for March 29

- Tanner K. Baldridge, 43, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony corruption of minors and misdemeanor indecent exposure after police received information from a child in January that Baldridge had made indecent comments and contact with the child. An arrest warrant was issued on March 26 for his arrest, and Baldridge was arraigned and released on $900 unsecured bail.
- David Sterner, 64, of Lineboro, Maryland, was charged with two counts each of arson-danger of death or bodily injury, arson-intent to destroy unoccupied building, risking catastrophe, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person after two barn fires on March 27. Police said Sterner set two barns on fire on Lineboro Road in Manheim Township between 1 a.m. and 1:50 a.m. March 27, and he was captured on two separate video surveillance cameras in close proximity to the fire scenes. Police said Sterner had a history with the owners of the farms, and Sterner is currently being held in Carroll County Prison on charges of terroristic threats for threats he made against a county resident.
