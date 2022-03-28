Sentinel police log for March 28

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- EMS crews treated the occupants of two vehicles after a crash at 1:03 p.m. March 26 in the area of Williams Grove Road and Sinclair Road. Police said the driver of a Lincoln SUV pulled out in front of a white Honda CRV, resulting in the crash. Police did not release the names of those involved, but noted that both drivers and passengers from each vehicle were treated by EMS.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A student at Yellow Breeches Educational Center in West Pennsboro Township was charged with terroristic threats after the 15-year-old boy from York Springs allegedly threatened to bring a gun and knife to school. The threat was reported to State Police on March 24.
- One person was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on Boiling Springs Road east of South Locust Point Road in Monroe Township at 4:16 p.m. March 16, police reported March 25. Police said Jonathan McGuire, 55, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer west on Boiling Springs Road when his vehicle left the road and struck a large pine tree, splitting it in half. The vehicle then rolled onto its passenger side and struck another tree. Police said McGuire then left the scene of the crash on foot, but was later found and transported to the hospital for his injuries.
- One person was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Carlisle at 6:52 a.m. March 18, police reported March 26. Police said Stefanie Kimble, 36, of Mount Holly Springs, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Impala on the on-ramp to the highway when she struck the rear of a 2009 Chevrolet Impala that was stopped at the top waiting to merge. Kimble suffered suspected minor injuries, and the other driver, Hannah Trinh, 67, of Carlisle, also suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
- Benjamin Musicant, 29, of Toms River, New Jersey, was charged via summons on March 25 with felony possession with intent to deliver, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, after a traffic stop on I-81 south in South Middleton Township at 9:17 a.m. March 2. Police said an investigation determined Musicant was in possession of a large amount of marijuana.
- Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash on West Lisburn Road near Fairway Drive in Monroe Township at 8:09 a.m. March 18. Police said Mikaela Coverdale, 18, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2003 Chrysler Sebring and stopped on Fairway Drive waiting to turn onto West Lisburn Road when she failed to yield after the stop, entered the intersection and was struck by a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS traveling west on West Lisburn Road. Coverdale was transported to UPMC West Shore for suspected minor injuries, and the driver of the other vehicle, Jean Foschi, 52, of Mechanicsburg, was transported to UPMC Harrisburg for suspected minor injuries.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A 17-year-old Shermans Dale boy was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on West Main Street at Cold Storage Road in New Bloomfield at 8:52 p.m. March 20.
- Police are investigating an incident in which someone siphoned $377 worth of diesel from the passenger side tank of a tractor-trailer on Benvenue Road in Reed Township sometime between 11 p.m. March 21 and 8:33 a.m. March 22. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.