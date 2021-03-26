Sentinel police log for March 26

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- A green child's bicycle with a "Chaos" sticker on the frame was reported stolen from the rear of a home in the first block of East Locust Street at 10:45 a.m. March 18. Police seek information.
- Maria Estrada-Herrera, 23, of Mechanicsburg and a passenger in her vehicle were taken to the hospital for further evaluation of their injuries after a crash at 7:38 p.m. March 19 in the 100 block of East Main Street. Police said Mark Matula, 44, of Owings Mills, Maryland, and Greg Gunn, 28, of Mechanicsburg, were stopped in traffic when Estrada-Herrera hit Matula's car from behind, pushing it into Gunn's car.
- Someone made deep scratches on the passenger side front and back doors and on the passenger side rear fender of a car parked in the 1100 block of Charles Street sometime overnight March 19-20. There was also some type of liquid poured over the same areas. Police seek information.
- A blue tractor-trailer hit the stop sign at the intersection of West Marble Street and South York Street at about 2:30 p.m. March 25 and continued to go north on South York Street. Police seek information.
- A white Roadmaster bicycle was reported stolen from the porch in the 300 block of West Main Street at 3:21 p.m. March 25. The bicycle was last seen on the porch on March 24. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A yard sign was reported stolen from a home on Brian Drive in South Middleton Township at 3 a.m. on March 25. Police seek information.
- No one was injured in a crash on Interstate 81 at 2:11 a.m. March 24. Police said Melissa Gladhill, 48, of Chambersburg was driving a 2003 Dodge Caravan south on the southbound onramp at mile marker 28.4 when she stopped at the bottom of the ramp due to construction and was hit from behind by a 2011 Kia Soul driven by Daniel Lemin, 56, of Chambersburg who did not see her stop.
- No one was injured in a crash at 6:23 p.m. March 22 on Ritner Highway in North Newton Township. Police said Benjamin Underwood, 23, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla west on Ritner Highway approaching Koser Road when he began to turn right onto Koser Road. Behind him, Ryan McMillen, 26, of New Bloomfield slowed down his 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. Underwood proceeded to make a U-turn to travel east on Ritner Highway when he hit and became stuck to the passenger side of McMillen's truck.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.