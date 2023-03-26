Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Juan Arvelo, 20, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony aggravated assault and conspiracy to assault, misdemeanor simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy charges, as well as summary disorderly conduct after an incident at the Capital City Mall Feb. 13. Police were dispatched at 7:07 p.m. for a report of a disturbance and discovered that a minor had been chased through the mall by several attackers, who caught up to him in the parking lot, threw him to the ground and repeatedly kicked him in the head and ribs, causing numerous injuries. Arvelo was identified as one of the attackers and was arraigned March 24. Magisterial District Judge Vivian Cohick set bail at $25,000 unsecured, and he was released. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6. Police did not announced any other arrests.