Sentinel police log for March 25

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Robert Paul Sylvester, 31, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after a disturbance at a business in the first block of South Third Street in Lemoyne at about 8:30 a.m. March 24. Police learned en-route that the suspect fled on foot, and a neighboring jurisdiction was attempting to apprehend him. Sylvester was apprehended by multiple officers, and West Shore police learned that he attempted to assault an officer. He remains in prison on $10,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run on Midway Drive near Heisers Lane in South Middleton Township at 10:32 p.m. March 8, police reported March 25. Police said Michael Deer, 42, of Carlisle, was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima north on Midway Drive when he rear-ended an unknown vehicle in front of him before striking the curb on each side of the road. The struck vehicle initially came to a stop but then fled the scene north on Midway Drive. Deer will be cited with following too closely.
