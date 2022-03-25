Sentinel police log for March 25

North Middleton Township police (717-243-7910)

• Police are investigating a vehicle break-in March 24 at Shaffer Park in the 1600 block of Spring Road. Officers are asking anyone with information to contact them or submit a tip through Crimewatch. Police are advising residents to lock their vehicles and to never leave personal items in plain view inside vehicles or leave behind personal property such as wallets and purses.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

• Police have charged a 15-year-old York Springs boy with terroristic threats following an incident at the Yellow Breeches Educational Center in West Pennsboro Township around 1:45 p.m. March 24. Police say the boy threatened to bring a gun and a knife to the school.

• Police are investigating a road rage incident that took place in a parking lot along Alexander Spring Road in South Middleton Township around 9:30 p.m. March. 24. Police said the person arrested was a 62-year-old Newville area man while the victim was a 54-year-old Harrisburg area man.

Upper Allen Township police (717-795-2445)

• Police report that motorists are driving around emergency vehicles while they are in the process of backing into the fire station on English Drive. “Not only is this illegal, but it poses a dangerous and unnecessary risk to both the motorist and the emergency personnel,” a police press release states. Section 3346 of the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code requires all motorists to stop and give the right of way to any emergency vehicle that is leaving or returning to an official station until the vehicle is safely off the roadway. Police advise that additional attention and safety is required around emergency response areas and public safety stations.

