Sentinel police log for March 24

Shippensburg Borough Police (717-532-7361)
- A stop sign at the intersection of High Street and Coy Avenue was discovered stolen at 3:15 p.m. March 15. Police seek information.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Craig Michael Bissonnette, 24, of Annville, was charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children and simple assault after an incident in the 100 block of Bosler Avenue in Lemoyne. Police were dispatched to the location at about 2 p.m. March 21 for a non-active assault and learned that Bissonnette struck a person, causing minor injuries, while also putting a child in danger of injuries. He was arrested and released on $1,000 unsecured bail.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- The driver of a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center with critical injuries after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 north in Hampden Township at 11:49 p.m. March 22. Police did not release the names of the people involved, but said the Jetta driver was traveling north on I-81 at a high rate of speed when it struck the trailer of the tractor-trailer that was traveling ahead of it in the center lane. The driver of the Jetta was trapped in the vehicle and extricated by EMS and fire department before being transported to the hospital.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.