Sentinel police log for March 24

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Aviyah Jovonna Deshields, 27, of Baltimore, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment, criminal trespass and criminal mischief after a domestic incident in the 100 block of East Dauphin Street at 4:45 p.m. March 14. Police said a victim suffered injuries to the face, and Deshields was identified as the suspect. She was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Prison.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Pine Road at Mountain View Road in Dickinson Township at 8:23 a.m. March 16. Police said Becca Halvorson, 18, of Mount Holly Springs, was driving a 2007 Hyundai Sonata north on Mountain View Road when she stopped at the stop sign but then proceeded into the intersection without clearance and was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Emma Mackereth, 20, of Carlisle, who was traveling east on Pine Road. Halvorson's vehicle then struck a utility pole, and the collision disabled both vehicles. Mackereth was not wearing a seat belt and suffered an injury to her head. She was transported to UPMC Carlisle by her significant other, police said. Halvorson was cited for duties at stop signs.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.