 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel police log for March 24

  • 0
Police log logo new

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)

  • Aviyah Jovonna Deshields, 27, of Baltimore, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment, criminal trespass and criminal mischief after a domestic incident in the 100 block of East Dauphin Street at 4:45 p.m. March 14. Police said a victim suffered injuries to the face, and Deshields was identified as the suspect. She was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Prison.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Pine Road at Mountain View Road in Dickinson Township at 8:23 a.m. March 16. Police said Becca Halvorson, 18, of Mount Holly Springs, was driving a 2007 Hyundai Sonata north on Mountain View Road when she stopped at the stop sign but then proceeded into the intersection without clearance and was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Emma Mackereth, 20, of Carlisle, who was traveling east on Pine Road. Halvorson's vehicle then struck a utility pole, and the collision disabled both vehicles. Mackereth was not wearing a seat belt and suffered an injury to her head. She was transported to UPMC Carlisle by her significant other, police said. Halvorson was cited for duties at stop signs.

People are also reading…

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for March 21

Sentinel police log for March 21

Today's Sentinel police log includes criminal mischief and theft investigations in Shippensburg, and a crash at a dangerous intersection in the Carlisle area.

Sentinel police log for March 23

Sentinel police log for March 23

Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest over lying during a Megan's Law verification process, retail thefts in Lower Allen Township and crash reports on I-81.

Sentinel police log for March 11

Sentinel police log for March 11

Today's police log includes a fight between juveniles, a crash that left one man injured, a stolen vehicle and misdemeanors for the corruption of minors and indecent assault.

Sentinel police log for March 7

Sentinel police log for March 7

Today's Sentinel police log includes two incidents at the Capital City Mall - an assault of multiple people at LA Nails and theft of property from unlocked vehicles.

Watch Now: Related Video

D.C. cherry blossoms reach 'peak bloom'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News