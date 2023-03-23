East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Police reported March 22 that Matthew John Price, 27, was arraigned March 16 on misdemeanor charges of stalking, harassment and unlawful transmission of email after an investigation that started on Jan. 17 following a harassment complaint. The victim reported receiving a large number of emails, phone calls and text messages from a person, who was later identified as Price. He was arraigned and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $5,000 cash bail. His charges were held to court during a hearing March 22.