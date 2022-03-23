Sentinel police log for March 23

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- David Michael Morgan Jr., 28, of Harrisburg, was charged March 17 with felony failure to provide accurate registration information in connection to Megan's Law. Police said Morgan failed to provide up-to-date home and employment address information to the Megan's Law unit of the State Police. During a verification in March, Morgan claimed to be employed at a business in Upper Allen, but that business confirmed he has not worked there for several months. Police said providing false information during a Megan's Law verification is a criminal offense, and he remains in Cumberland County Prison on $8,000 cash bail.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police are looking for a man they say stole $272 worth of merchandise and food from Weis Markets on Simpson Ferry Road at about 9:30 a.m. March 4. Police said they received the theft report on March 20 after Weis' Loss Prevention staff was researching another incident and discovered video surveillance of the man stealing items. The man is described as white with facial hair and tattoos on both hands. He was wearing an Eagles hooded zipped sweatshirt, dark pants, glasses and a blue face covering. He reported entered and exited the grocery store through the Beer Cave entrance. Police seek information.
- Police reported March 22 they are looking for three young white men who stole four 12-packs of White Claw alcohol seltzers from Sheetz on Feb. 26. The three men arrived in two vehicles - a white BMW sedan and a black Jeep Cherokee. The driver of the BMW appeared to walk with a limp and acted as a lookout, while the other two men picked up the alcoholic drinks. Police seek information.
People are also reading…
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a case in which a Newville resident sent a package through UPS, but upon delivery in another state, the package no longer contained the item. Police said the theft must have occurred between 9:16 a.m. March 16 and 5:43 p.m. March 18.
- Police said an unknown dog was killed after an incident with a vehicle on Newville Road at McAllister Church Road in West Pennsboro Township at 9:02 p.m. March 18. Police said a driver operating a 1993 Chevrolet Astro van was traveling east on Newville Road when the dog ran out onto the roadway. The vehicle struck and killed the dog, and the driver stopped at the scene. The owner of the dog could not be determined since it had no collar or microchip, and a neighborhood canvass turned up nothing. The dog was a dark brown male mixed-breed with a metal chain around its neck.
- One person was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south in Middlesex Township at 3:37 p.m. March 16. Police said a 16-year-old girl from Shippensburg was driving a 2006 Acura TSX in the left lane of I-81 south when a 2022 Nissan Sentra in front of her braked due to stopped traffic. She could not stop her vehicle, which struck the Nissan and caused a chain reaction crash affecting three more vehicles behind her. Mary Bollendorf, 89, of Harrisburg, who was driving the Sentra, suffered a minor injury and was transported to the hospital. None of the other drivers were injured, but all but one of the vehicles - including commercial vehicles - were towed from the scene. The teenager was cited for following too closely.
- A mailbox was struck during a hit-and-run in the 500 block of Baltimore Road in Shippensburg Township sometime around 7 a.m. March 11. Police said an unknown driver was traveling north on Baltimore Road when he/she missed the turn onto Pin Oak Lane. The driver turned right into a private yard in attempt to get onto Pin Oak Lane, but struck a mailbox in the process. The driver then left the scene.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run on I-81 north in Middlesex Township at 3:06 p.m. March 15. Police said Laura King, 51, of Harrisburg, was traveling north in the left lane of I-81 in a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe when an unknown vehicle traveling behind her moved to the right lane, striking her vehicle's reare quarter panel. She stopped her vehicle in the median, but the other driver continued north without stopping.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.