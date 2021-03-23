Sentinel police log for March 23

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Christopher Walker, 35, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the first block of Aspen Lane on March 16. Police said Walker punched a juvenile in the face and then struck a vehicle while fleeing the scene. Walker was arrested and later posted $1,000 cash bail.
