 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel police log for March 23

Sentinel police log for March 23

{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)

  • Christopher Walker, 35, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the first block of Aspen Lane on March 16. Police said Walker punched a juvenile in the face and then struck a vehicle while fleeing the scene. Walker was arrested and later posted $1,000 cash bail.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In Rio Grande Valley, migrant girl is found alone

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News