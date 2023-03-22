Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Stacey Sullivan, 38, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony burglary, criminal trespass and forgery, and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and identity theft after an investigation that started Feb. 20. Police said they received a report of a money order stolen from a residence. Police said they determined Sullivan was responsible for the theft and use of the money order. She was arrested and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Carissa Lynn Rodriguez, 30, no address listed, was charged with misdemeanor harassment after police said she sent numerous threatening text messages to a person, which included graphic threats of death and bodily injury aimed at the person and their family. Police received the report on March 2, and Rodriguez was charged via summons March 6.