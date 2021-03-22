Sentinel police log for March 22

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Kayla Nichole Wood, 28, of Duncannon, was charged via summons with misdemeanor retail theft after an incident at Walmart at about 3:45 p.m. March 13. Police said Wood was observed by Walmart Asset Protection using a self check-out register and failing to pay for about $304 worth of merchandise. Wood was stopped by Walmart staff and later released by Carlisle Police.
- Muhammad Burhan, 21, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor retail theft after an incident at Walmart at about 5:10 p.m. March 13. Police said Burhan was seen by Walmart Asset Protection using a self check-out register and failing to pay for about $196 worth of merchandise. He was stopped by Walmart staff and later released by Carlisle Police.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.