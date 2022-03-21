Sentinel police log for March 21

Shippensburg Borough Police (717-532-7361)
- Tires on two vehicles were damaged while they were parked in the 200 block of East Orange Street between 11:30 p.m. March 19 and noon March 20. Police seek information.
- A catalytic converter was stolen from a school bus while it was parked in the 400 block of Baltimore Road sometime between March 14 and March 19. Police seek information.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Christopher Michael Malik, 50, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor receiving stolen property after police spotted his vehicle and trailer parked off Shetter Lane at 5:33 p.m. March 2. Police said that area is known to be subject to illegal dumping of rubbish in the past, and police went to the vehicle since the trailer appeared to have old wood in it. Police did not see registration and made contact with Malik, who said he had parked to take a nap. Police, however, discovered the trailer was reported stolen out of Lower Paxton Township. Malik was arrested, and the trailer was returned to its owner. Malik was arraigned and posted $1,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Middlesex Road at West Trindle Road in South Middleton Township at 3:57 p.m. March 14. Police said Drew Shiley, 18, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2013 Ford Edge north on South Middlesex Road when she entered the intersection without proper clearance and was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado traveling east on West Trindle Road. Shiley suffered suspected minor injuries to her arm, but was not transported from the scene. The other driver, Jerry Keener, 20, of Danville, was not injured. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating damage to the fields and a trailer at the Shermans Dale Lions Club Park off Dark Hollow Road in Carroll Township on March 18. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a harassment report in which a Newport woman received a text message on March 1 from an unknown person who doctored photos to put her face on another body engaged in an "embarrassing act." The sender then threatened to send the photos to her boss unless she gave them $10,000. No money was exchanged, but police did not provide any further details about the investigation.
