Sentinel police log for March 21

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Lyle Voorhees, 54, of Shermans Dale, was charged with misdemeanor habitual offender and summary traffic citations, including giving false information, driving an unregistered vehicle and operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility after an incident on the grounds of Hamilton Elementary School on March 8. The school reported unauthorized vehicles on its premises in which Voorhees Tree Service accessed a neighboring yard via school grounds without permission. As the logging truck was leaving, the unsecured claw boom struck a parked vehicle. Through an investigation, police said Voorhees was determined to be the driver and refused to provide information on the vehicle or insurance.
- Five people were charged via summons after a fight in the 100 blcok of West Chapel Avenue at about 3 p.m. March 9. Police received multiple calls for an active fight and determined that Heather Caesar, 38, of Carlisle, pepper sprayed and struck another person with a bat. Ashley Vaillancourt, 30, of Carlisle, and Whitney Vaillancourt, 23, of Carlisle, then punched and kicked Caesar multiple times, police said. Caesar and both Vaillancourt women were charged with misdemeanor simple assault and simple assault mutual fray, as well as summary harassment and disorderly conduct. Also charged were Tariq Newhouse, 18, of Carlisle, with misdemeanor terroristic threats, summary disorderly conduct and driving without a license, and Chad Vaillancourt, 37, of Plainfield, with misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault and simple assault mutual fray, as well as summary harassment and disorderly conduct.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police reported March 20 that they received a report of a stolen car-carrier trailer from the 2000 block of Stumpstown Road on Dec. 11. The 1990 trailer is black Sloan Kwik trailer with a winch and is listed as stolen. It has a Pennsylvania registration of XHW5807. Police seek information.
- Two people were injured but refused treatment and transportation by EMS after a crash on the Route 15 south exit ramp onto South Market Street at 4:45 p.m. March 19. Police said Wendy Green, 66, of Mechanicsburg, failed to stop her vehicle in time and struck the rear end of a vehicle driven by Carrie Harshberger, 43, of Dillsburg, who was stopped at a traffic signal. The crash caused Harshberger's vehicle to strike the rear end of a vehicle driven by Hamal Gada, 42, of Mechanicsburg. Green and Harshberger reported injuries.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.