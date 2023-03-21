Jason Revay, 40, of Enola, was charged with misdemeanor theft by deception following an incident that took place Nov. 1 around 8 a.m. Police responded to the 300 block of Huntington Avenue in Enola for a fraud complaint. The victim reported fraudulent credit card transactions on her bank account and an investigation identified Revay as the suspect. He was arrested Tuesday morning and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 24.
