Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police reported March 17 that they are still investigating a vandalism at Rolling Green Cemetery that occurred back in November. Police said they were initially dispatched to the cemetery on Nov. 8 and discovered that someone had used a fire extinguisher and white spray paint that were stored at the cemetery to spray buildings, equipment and headstones. All damage reportedly occurred between 9 p.m. Nov. 7 and 6 a.m. Nov. 8. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Multiple items were taken from an unlocked storage container at a construction site in the 100 block of Asper Drive in Lower Mifflin Township sometime before 7:46 a.m. March 9. Someone also attempted to use a telehandler but was unable to, causing the equipment to become disabled.
- Police reported March 14 that a vehicle was reported stolen Feb. 20 from a residence on South Spring Garden Street in South Middleton Township before being found later in the morning and returned to the owner. Police seek information about the incident.
- Two passengers were seriously injured and transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a crash at the intersection of Park Drive and Petersburg Road in South Middleton Township at 4:41 p.m. Feb. 28, police reported March 14. Police said Sean Talbott, 32, of Camp Hill, was driving a 2017 Ford Transit and attempting to cross Park Drive on Petersburg Road when he failed to yield to a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Melinda Culp, 47, of Bendersville. Two passengers in the van - Louis Carta Jr. 38, of Harrisburg, and Timithy Henry, 22, of Harrisburg, were wearing seat belts but were serious injured and transported to the hospital. Both Talbott and Culp suffered possible injuries and were also transported to Holy Spirit.
- Donna Tinkler, 75, of Boiling Springs, was charged via summons with misdemeanor simple assault and striking a care-dependent person, as well as summary harassment after an altercation on Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25, police reported March 15. Police said they determined Tinkler has assaulted an 80-year-old man, but no further information was provided.
- Police reported March 15 that they received a report on Feb. 13 of a theft on Feather Drive in Southampton Township that someone stole a motorcycle, four-wheeler, Go-cart and various tools from a backyard shed. Police said it is believed the thefts occurred sometime between April 24, 2022, and Jan. 11.
- Police reported March 16 that Christopher Meleason, 37, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic dispute on Mount Rock Road in Penn Township at 10:55 p.m. Feb. 21. Police said a woman reported Meleason had struck her in the face and ribs, resulting in bodily injury. Bail was initially set at $25,000 cash but was later reduced by Magisterial District Judge Vivian Cohick to $25,000 unsecured, releasing Meleason from custody.
- Police are investing an incident in which a rifle round struck the driver's side door of a commercial vehicle and became lodged in the door while the vehicle was moving along Carlisle Road in Dickinson Township at 12:12 a.m. March 14. The origin and source of the gunshot could not be determined, and the driver was not injured.
- Police are investigating a road rage incident in which the driver of a blue Dodge Ram pick-up reportedly brandished a firearm toward another driver before speeding off on Interstate 81 south in Dickinson Township at about 3:50 p.m. March 15.
- Police are investigating a scam in which someone was contacted about a family member reportedly in trouble and needing money to help pay for damages. The South Middleton Township victim wired money on March 13 to Mexico before realizing it was a scam.
- Police are investigating a burglary at a manufactured home on the Conodoguinet Mobile Estates in Lower Mifflin Township at 9:53 a.m. March 17.
- A power hand tamper, miter saw and master lock were stolen during a burglary at an enclosed trailer on York Road at Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township sometime on March 15.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A pedestrian was seriously injured after a crash on West Juniata Parkway west of Perry Valley Road in Greenwood Township at 11:12 p.m. March 17. Police said Hannah Watson, 19, of Liverpool, was driving a 2013 Mazda 3 when she struck Mitchell Schulman, 41, of East Stroudsburg, who was walking in the travel lanes. Schulman was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center.