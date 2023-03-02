Silver Spring Township Police (717-697-0607)
- Police are looking for a man they say attempted to steal two 75-inch flat-screen Sony Bravia televisions from Sam's Club on the Carlisle Pike at 7:40 p.m. Feb. 18. Police said the man was stopped by an employee at the exit, and he fled the store without the televisions. Police seek information.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- George Deihl, 49, of New Bloomfield, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 1700 block of Jericho Road in Centre Township at 12:57 a.m. Feb. 28. He remains in Perry County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.
- A red Honda 3000-watt generator was stolen from a property in the 2300 block of Valley Road in Rye Township sometime between 10 p.m. Feb. 27 and 7 a.m. Feb. 28. Police seek information.