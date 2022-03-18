Sentinel police log for March 18

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a scattering rubbish incident on Center Road at Timber Road in Juniata Township at 7:50 p.m. March 11. Police said a discarded garbage bag containing infant formula was found at the location. Police seek information.
- A Duncannon woman was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on Route 22 east in Buffalo Township at 5:21 p.m. March 10. Police said Abigail Stone, 24, was driving a 2001 Mazda Tribute in the left lane when her vehicle veered off the road, struck a grassy embankment and overturned across both lanes, striking a guide rail. Stone was able to exit the vehicle through the trunk but suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police said she hadn't been wearing a seat belt, and they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
