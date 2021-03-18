Sentinel police log for March 18

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team briefly responded to the 400 block of South Front Street in Liverpool at 7:55 p.m. March 16 for a man who refused to leave his residence for a mental health evaluation. Police said the man remained in his second floor residence and refused to answer troopers who arrived. Due to statements the man said that indicated the possibility of weapons, the SERT team responded to the scene. The man, however, came out of his residence and was taken into custody without incident. Police did not release the man's name, and noted that there was no danger to the public.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Spring Road at Fox Hollow Road in Carroll Township at 11 a.m. March 10. Police said a Nissan Sentra was traveling north on Spring Road approaching the intersection when it struck the rear bumper of a 2015 Nissa Altima driven by Kiersten Smith, 24, of Shermans Dale, who was stopped at the intersection. The unknown driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene in a northerly direction. No injuries were reported.
