Sentinel police log for March 17

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Antwan Wayne Richardson, 27, of Harrisburg, was arrested and arraigned on March 3 on charges of felony receiving stolen property and possession with intent to deliver, connected with a Jan. 30 traffic stop. Police said they conducted a traffic stop on Lower Allen Drive at 12:37 p.m. Jan. 30 and identified Richardson as one of the passengers in the vehicle. Police detected an odor of marijuana, and the occupants admitted to smoking it earlier in the day, but the driver refused a search of the vehicle, and police seized it pending a search warrant. A search later discovered "numerous" vacuum-seal bags containing both loose marijuana and baggies of marijuana packaged for individual sale in a backpack. Police also located scales, packaged cigars and numerous small plastic baggies with various characters and designs that contained marijuana. In the rear seat of the vehicle, police also found a fanny pack with a bag of loose marijuana, pre-packaged baggies, and a Glock 43 9mm handgun, which was later determined to be stolen. Richardson was arrested, arraigned and later posted $50,000 cash bail.
People are also reading…
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.