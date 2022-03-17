 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel police log for March 17

  • 0
Police log logo new

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)

  • Antwan Wayne Richardson, 27, of Harrisburg, was arrested and arraigned on March 3 on charges of felony receiving stolen property and possession with intent to deliver, connected with a Jan. 30 traffic stop. Police said they conducted a traffic stop on Lower Allen Drive at 12:37 p.m. Jan. 30 and identified Richardson as one of the passengers in the vehicle. Police detected an odor of marijuana, and the occupants admitted to smoking it earlier in the day, but the driver refused a search of the vehicle, and police seized it pending a search warrant. A search later discovered "numerous" vacuum-seal bags containing both loose marijuana and baggies of marijuana packaged for individual sale in a backpack. Police also located scales, packaged cigars and numerous small plastic baggies with various characters and designs that contained marijuana. In the rear seat of the vehicle, police also found a fanny pack with a bag of loose marijuana, pre-packaged baggies, and a Glock 43 9mm handgun, which was later determined to be stolen. Richardson was arrested, arraigned and later posted $50,000 cash bail.

People are also reading…

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for March 11

Sentinel police log for March 11

Today's police log includes a fight between juveniles, a crash that left one man injured, a stolen vehicle and misdemeanors for the corruption of minors and indecent assault.

Sentinel police log for March 7

Sentinel police log for March 7

Today's Sentinel police log includes two incidents at the Capital City Mall - an assault of multiple people at LA Nails and theft of property from unlocked vehicles.

Sentinel police log for March 1

Sentinel police log for March 1

Today's Sentinel police log includes a report of a man throwing large stones through restaurant windows in Middlesex and a large amount of marijuana seized during a traffic stop on I-81.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three St. Patrick's Day traditions you'll only find in America

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News