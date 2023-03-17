Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Kolya Fisler, 19, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony burglary, criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking as well as misdemeanor theft from a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor or other vehicle and criminal mischief after an incident that took place July 20. Police received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from a local business and when that vehicle was located, some of the victim's belongs were missing. An investigation determined that Fisler had stolen the vehicle and damaged the business. He was arrested March 14 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Police are investigating burglaries that took place overnight March 14 into the early hours of March 15 along the 300 block of North Middlesex Road and the 7800 block of Wertzville Road. A home security camera briefly captured the burglar and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Patrick Taylor, 32, of Newville was charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor simple assault after an incident that occurred around 9:20 a.m. Feb. 24. Police received a call from a man that his neighbor was being attacked and when officers arrived on the scene, they identified Taylor as the primary aggressor. Police said Taylor attacked the victim multiple times by throwing him into the wall and other objects in the apartment. The victim told police he had been punched and choked to a point that he nearly passed out. Police said the victim suffered "significant injuries" to his face and he was transported to UPMC Carlisle. Taylor was arraigned and transported to Cumberland County Prison. He was released after posting $2,500 bail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.
- Police responded to the first block of South High Street around 3:45 p.m. Feb. 18 for a domestic incident involving a weapon. Upon arriving, officers discovered a juvenile boy pointing a 4-inch to 5-inch paring knife at his parents and others. Police said the boy followed directions to drop the knife and lay on the ground. Witnesses told police the boy threatened them, saying he would cut or kill them. Police notified Cumberland County Juvenile Probation and a juvenile allegation was filed.