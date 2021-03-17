Sentinel police log for March 17

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are investigating two residential burglaries that occurred near each other during the early morning hours of March 14. Police said the burglaries occurred in the 500 block of West North Street and 100 block of West Park Street. Each residence had signs of forced entry and items of value were taken, though police did not specify the items. An audible alarm sounded at one of the residences during the burglary. Police seek information.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Rolando Casiano Cruz, 25, of Lebanon, was charged via summons with misdemeanor firearm not to be carried without a license and summary driving an unregistered vehicle and driving while operating privileges are suspended after a traffic stop on March 14. Police said Casiano Cruz was in possession of a loaded firearm, which was concealed inside of his vehicle, but he did not have a concealed carry permit.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Kerri Leggore, 29, of Upper Allen Township, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a disturbance in the 400 block of Garden Drive at 1:13 a.m. March 13. Police said Leggore assaulted a woman at the residence, causing bodily injury. She was arrested and later released on $500 unsecured bail.
- Melanie A. Zavatchan, 27, of Upper Allen Township, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a call for an ambulance in the 300 block of Gettysburg Pike at about 9:15 p.m. Police said Zavatchan choked and assaulted a woman at the residence, injuring her. She was arrested and remains in prison on $300 cash bail.
- Nathaniel Gunnet, 27, of York, on March 15 waived his preliminary hearing on charges of accidents involving unattended property and summary traffic offenses in relation to a Jan. 27 hit-and-run crash in Route 15. Police determined Gunnet had been the driver of the fleeing vehicle. The charges were sent to higher court, and Gunnet was released on his own recognizance.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Schlatain Jamal McCrae, 34, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault after an incident at Rodeway Inn in Wormleysburg around 4 p.m. March 13. Police said McCrae assaulted a person who had an active protection from abuse order against him. He fled the area prior to police arrival, but was taken into custody the next day. He remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A golf cart was stolen from Pine Grove Road in Dickinson Township sometime before 11:42 a.m. March 15. The golf cart is a battery-powered E-Z-Go with a white exterior and tan seats.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.