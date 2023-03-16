Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Police are looking for two people in connection with the use of a stolen credit card. Police said the card was stolen from a vehicle parked at the Appalachian Trail parking lot on West Trindle Road on March 12, and then used that day at the Walmart in Carlisle. Police suspect a man and a woman used the card. Police seek information.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police reported March 15 they are looking for three people after a theft from Weis Markets on Feb. 20. Police said surveillance showed two women working together, with a man acting as a look-out, to conceal $1,246.89 worth of over-the-counter medicine and makeup under their clothing. The three exited the store with no bags and no attempt to pay for the merchandise. All three left the area in a dark-colored Dodge Grand Caravan. Police seek information.
- Softball gear containing a full set of catcher's gear and two Louisville LXT softball bats worth about $1,000 was stolen from Wass Park sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. March 6. Police seek information.
- Police reported March 15 that they are looking for a man who allegedly stole more than 12 sticky rolls and brownie trays from Weis Markets between Dec. 19 and Feb. 19. Police received the report from Weis Markets on March 3. Police seek information.