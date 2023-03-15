Cumberland County Crime Stoppers (855-628-8477)
- State Police at Carlisle, North Middleton Township Police and Middlesex Township Police are investigating a series of burglaries over several months, with the target being construction-related victims. Within the past week, State Police responded to a burglary on Asper Road near Middle Road and the Pennsylvania Turnpike in the Newville area. The thefts involve equipment and whole trailers and involve multiple jurisdictions. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police reported March 14 they are looking two people who they say stole $1,250 worth of merchandise, including Rogaine and electric toothbrushes, from Weis Markets on Lowther Road sometime around 9 p.m. Feb. 26. Police said it appeared the man and woman did not park in the parking lot and walked from the area with the stolen goods. Police seek information.