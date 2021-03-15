Sentinel police log for March 15

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police reported on March 14 that they are investigating two road signs that were spray painted at Dix Hill Road at Roth Road in Centre Township sometime between 6 p.m. Feb. 21 and 10 a.m. Feb. 22.
- Property that police did not specify was stolen from an unlocked vehicle while it was parked on North Front Street in the area of Walnut Street in Newport between 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 and 8 a.m. Feb. 28.
- A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries to his right ankle after hitting a deer head-on on Buffalo Terrace at Veterans Way in Saville Township at 7:30 p.m. March 9. Police said David Weaver, 39, of Loysville, was operating a 2006 Harley-Davidson Dyna low-rider west on Buffalo Terrace when a deer entered the road and he was unable to avoid hitting it. Weaver refused transport, and the motorcycle was able to be driven from the scene. Police did not specify what happened to the deer.
- Someone threw three eggs at an unoccupied property on Reward Road in Greenwood Township sometime between Feb. 10 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 16, though no damage was done to the aluminum siding, police reported March 14. Police seek information.
- About 70 passenger car tires were dumped along Kline Hollow Road in Liverpool Township sometime between 6 p.m. Feb. 14 and 5 p.m. Feb. 15, police reported March 14. Police seek information.
- Matthew Rice, 40, of Duncannon, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor terroristic threats after an incident on Cove Road in Penn Township on Feb. 13, police reported March 14. Rice posted $75,000 cash bail.
- Police are investigating a road rage incident in the 700 block of North Front Street in Liverpool at 5:37 p.m. Feb. 13, police reported March 14. Police said an unknown man driving a red Chevrolet Trailblazer stopped in the road, exited the vehicle and exchanged words with the victim who also stopped his vehicle. The unknown man then struck the mirror of the victim's vehicle, breaking it.
- Police are investigating a scam in which a man purchased $4,000 in MoneyPak cards and gave the numbers to a caller who said they were from Publishers Clearing House and that the victim had won $7,000 a week but would need to pay tax before receiving the winnings. The call was made sometime between March 10 and March 11.
- Ryan Da Silva, 31, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, faces charges in two counties after an assault incident in Montour County and a police pursuit in Central Pennsylvania at 12:16 p.m. on March 7. State Police saw Da Silva's vehicle and connected it with a BOLO that was issued due to a Montour County incideht in which he allegedly pointed a gun at a hotel manager and threatened to kill him and a group of people. He was then involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Selinsgrove area, police said. Police attempted a traffic stop, and a vehicle pursuit ensued in the 600 block of North Enola Road in East Pennsboro Township, but the pursuit was terminated before it reached Adams County. Da Silva, however, was apprehended after State Police at Gettysburg were dispatched to a vehicle that struck a stop sign and blew a tire but continued driving. Da Silva is charged out of Montour County with aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person. Charges filed in Cumberland County include fleeing and eluding police, flight to avoid apprehension, recklessly endangering another person and multiple summary traffic offenses.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.