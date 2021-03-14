Sentinel police log for March 14

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A Waynesboro man was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Middlesex Township at 12:45 p.m. March 11. Police said Benjamin King, 33, was driving a 1998 Dodge Dakota on I-81 north in the left lane when he swerved from the left lane to the left shoulder to avoid slowing traffic. His vehicle hit an embankment and overturned back into the left lane. King was wearing a seat belt but suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by Cumberland Goodwill EMS. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating damage done to the Newport High School football field sometime between Feb. 13 and 1 p.m. Feb. 17, police reported March 11.
- Someone shot an arrow that struck the roof of a shed off Pisgah State Road in Carroll Township sometime before 9:35 a.m. Feb. 19, police reported March 11.
- Police are investigating an incident in which an unknown driver performed "burnouts" in the 2800 block of Veterans Way in Saville Township around 2 a.m. Feb. 21 when the vehicle struck a mailbox. The driver fled the scene in an unknown direction.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a mailbox was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling in the 1200 block of Buckwheat Road in Tuscarora Township at about 2 a.m. Feb. 21, police reported March 11. The vehicle then fled the scene.
- Someone removed mail from a mailbox on Center Road in Buffalo Township sometime between 6:22 p.m. Feb. 16 and noon Feb. 20, police reported March 11.
- Police are investigating a report of harassment by communication after they received information on Feb. 24 from a woman who said an unknown caller has been targeting female realtors, requesting pictures of their feet and similar sexual conduct.
- Jacob Delellis, 26, of Duncannon, was charged with felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment and criminal mischief after police responded to Martin Drive in Oliver Township for a domestic incident at 8:50 p.m. Feb. 26, police reported March 13. Police did not provide any further details about the incident.
- A Marysville man was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a one-vehicle crash on Valley Road at Holly Road in Rye Township at 5:48 p.m. Feb. 28, police reported March 13. Police said Colby Auxt, 37, was driving a 2017 Ford Escape east on Route 34 when he overcompensated on a left-hand curve, crossing into the opposing lane of travel, leaving the road and traveling down an embankment. Auxt was wearing a seat belt but suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to the hospital by East Pennsboro Ambulance Services. He was cited for speeding.
- A handgun was taken from a residence on Valley Road in Carroll Township sometime between Feb. 1 and noon March 1.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle traveling north in the 7100 block of Spring Road in Carroll Township crossed over the southbound lane of travel, left the road and struck a second vehicle parked legally sometime between Feb. 26 and March 1. The striking vehicle then fled the scene, and no debris was left at the scene.
- Police received a report of a naked white man exposing himself to two women on the Darlington Trail off Lambs Gap Road and Idle Road in Rye Township around 2:08 p.m. March 2.
- A chainsaw was stolen from the 1100 block of Mountainview Road in Carroll Township sometime between 8 p.m. Dec. 31 and 2 p.m. March 1.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.