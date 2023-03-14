Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police are looking for a man they said stole $439.88 worth of merchandise from Weis Markets on Lowther Road at about 1:10 p.m. March 7. Police said the man exited the store with the goods without paying for anything and left the scene in a black Dodge Nitro. Police seek information.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Christopher Arnold, 54, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident at his home in the 900 block of Emily Drive at 11:43 a.m. March 13. Police said Arnold assaulted a woman, causing bodily injury. Arnold was arrested and arraigned, and he posted $500 cash bail.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Four parked vehicles were damaged after a crash in the 1000 block of State Road near Maple Avenue in Penn Township at 7:53 p.m. March 10. Police said Renee Lindemuth, 46, of Marysville, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze south on State Road when she exited the road on the western shoulder and struck a parked vehicle head-on, forcing the parked vehicle across the two lanes of travel, into a guide rail and striking another parked vehicle. Lindemuth's vehicle then struck another parked vehicle, which was forced into another vehicle. Lindemuth was not injured in the crash, but police said she showed signs of impairment at the scene. No charges have yet been filed in the crash.