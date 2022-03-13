Sentinel police log for March 13

Camp Hill Police (717-737-1570)
- A snow blower was stolen from the 200 block of North 17th Street sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. March 12. Police said the red Craftsman snowblower was taken off the victim's front porch. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two people were transported to hospitals after a two-vehicle crash in the first block of Mountain Street in Mount Holly Springs at 6:33 a.m. March 11. Police said Samantha Skilton, 38, of Mount Holly Springs, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier and trying to make a left turn from a driveway onto Mountain Street when she turned in front of a 2009 Kia Sportage traveling south on Zion Road toward its change to Mountain Street. The Sportage, driven by Barbara Kritschgau, 37, of Carlisle, struck the driver's side of the Cavalier, disabling both vehicles. Both suffered suspected minor injuries, and Skilton was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center while Kritschgau was transported to UPMC Carlisle.
- Police said two boys were cited with harassment after a report of high school students engaging in a fight on Mount Rock Road in West Pennsboro Township at 7:46 a.m. March 9.
- A 17-year-old boy from Carlisle was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of Pine Road in Dickinson Township at 10:14 p.m. March 12. Police said the teen was driving a 2007 Honda Accord when his vehicle left the road and struck a Met-Ed utility pole and fence. The teen suffered minor injuries, and Yellow Breeches EMS responded.. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- One person was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center with suspected serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Red Hill Road just north of Juniata Parkway in Howe Township at 2:41 a.m. March 6, police reported March 12. Police said Janelle Wilson, 38, of Newport, was driving a 2022 Honda Civic south on Red Hill Road when her vehicle left the road and traveled into the northbound lane, striking the guide rail before hitting a ditch and striking an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll over across the lanes. Wilson was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash but suffered suspected serious injuries.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.