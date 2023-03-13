Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Police are looking for two people they say kicked the door of a home hard enough that the door frame shattered in the Keystone Arms development on March 11. Police believe the two were pranking residents by kicking doors. Police seek information.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- William Monteith, 62, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after police said he bit a woman at his residence in the 2100 block of Arbor Court at about 4:55 p.m. March 11. Monteith remains in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.
Camp Hill Police (717-737-1570)
- Numerous items were stolen from unlocked vehicles in Camp Hill Borough recently, police reported March 11. Police did not specify where the thefts occurred, but asked residents to keep the doors to their vehicles locked and to keep an eye out for suspicious people walking through neighborhoods.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One person was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a crash on West Old York Road near North Dickinson School Road in Dickinson Township at 2:58 p.m. March 9. Police said Mary Malott, 77, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Spark west on West Old York Road when for unknown reasons her vehicle was off the left side of the road, going uphill on the straight section of the road. Michael Lefever, 46, of Pylesville, Maryland, was driving a van east on West Old York Road when he saw Malott's vehicle in his lane of travel. He tried to swerve into the other lane of travel, but Malott did the same and struck the van. Malott was transported to the hospital and cited for failure to drive on the right side of the road. Lefever was not injured.
- Jacob Sherman Snyder, 23, of York, was charged with felony burglary, criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance, as well as multiple misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking after police investigated numerous items being stolen from residences in West Pennsboro Township. Police were called to a residence on Clay Road at 7:19 a.m. March 9 for a suspicious person where they arrested Snyder. Snyder remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.
- Police said they are investigating a case in which a 13-year-old Newburg girl, 14-year-old Newville boy and 14-year-old Carlisle boy were involved in sending and receiving sexual images. Police said the investigation is ongoing, with charges to be filed.