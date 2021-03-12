Sentinel police log for March 12

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Logan Jacob Depew, 32, of Camp Hill, was arrested on a warrant for stalking and harassment. Police said he contacted the victim, whom he did not know personally, through social media and sent them obscene messages.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Sarah E. Bouch, 46, of Red Lion, was arrested on a warrant March 11 and charged with theft by deception and bad checks after police said she deposited a check for $2,450 into an account on Jan. 24, 2020. She then made numerous debit card transactions before the check was returned as counterfeit on Jan. 29. Police said she did not respond to a 10-day demand letter.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.