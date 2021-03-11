Sentinel police log for March 11

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- James Elmer Justice Jr., 56, of Lemoyne, was charged via summons with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and summary public drunkenness after a police officer saw him stumbling in the 200 block of Market Street in Lemoyne at about 11 p.m. March 9. Police said Justice was found to be intoxicated and in possession of paraphernalia.
- Terry Clayton Cromer Jr., 43, of Dover, was charged via summons with misdemeanor simple assault and DUI general impairment after a domestic incident in the area of Karns off State Street in Lemoyne at about 2 a.m. March 9. Police said Cromer assaulted a person, causing minor injuries, and he also showed signs of intoxication while talking to officers.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a work vehicle on Steam Engine Hill in Monroe Township sometime between 6 p.m. March 8 and 6 a.m. March 9. Police seek information.
