Sentinel police log for March 11

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police responded to Mount Rock Road in West Pennsboro Township March 9 around 7:46 a.m. for reports of an inactive fight. Upon arrival, police determined that a 15-year-old male from Carlisle and a 16-year-old male from Shippensburg engaged in a fight. Police said the two juveniles will receive citations.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- One man was transported to the hospital for medical treatment after a single-vehicle crash Thursday at 10:42 p.m. at the intersection of Cumberland Parkway and Gettysburg Pike. Police reported that the Etters man lost control of his vehicle and went over an embankment, coming to a final rest at the bottom of a ditch.
Middlesex Township Police (717)249-7191
- Darius Jones, 30, of Philadelphia, was charged with a felony receiving stolen property and summary charges of driving without a license and driving an unregistered vehicle after an incident that took place just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police conducted a traffic stop and determined that Jones was driving a stolen vehicle. He was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Prison where his monetary bail is set at $10,000.
People are also reading…
Lower Allen Township Police (717)975-7575
- Joshua Potts, 45, of Mechanicsburg was charged with two misdemeanors, corruption of minors and indecent assault, following an incident that took place Aug. 21 at 11:50 p.m. Police were dispatched to contact a mother for a child endangerment report and learned that the woman's 13-year-old daughter had an inappropriate encounter in their driveway with an adult male. An investigation revealed that Potts had contacted the woman's daughter via text and asked that the two of them meet in the driveway of the girl's home. There Potts provided a vape pen containing marijuana, unbeknownst to the girl. Police said Potts exited the vehicle to offered to expose himself but the girl said no and went back into her residence. She later received inappropriate texts from Potts along with instructions to delete the messages. Potts was arrested Friday and taken to Cumberland County Prison where his monetary bail is set at $500,000.