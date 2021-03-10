Sentinel police log for March 10

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Charnay Tyia Nichols, 21, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and a summary traffic offenses after a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Harrisburg Pike on March 2. Police said they pulled over the vehicle for a moving violation and detected an odor of marijuana from the vehicle while talking to Nichols. After a search, officers located marijuana and paraphernalia.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Annjetta Walker, 29, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault after police were dispatched to a non-active assault case in the first block of Herman Avenue in Lemoyne on March 8. Police said an investigation determined that Walker assaulted a teenager, causing minor injuries. She was taken into custody, and later released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
- Patrice Brittini Sessions, 30, of Harrisburg, was charged via summons with misdemeanor false identification to law enforcement and summary driving while operating privileges are suspended after a traffic stop in the 600 block of Market Street in Lemoyne at 7:45 p.m. March 7. Police said Sessions continually gave officers false identification, even after they provided her with her correct name. She was found to be driving the vehicle with a suspended license.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.