East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Police are investigating the theft of a chain sling that went missing from the 1000 block of Belle Vista Drive in Enola. Officers responded to the scene Thursday for a report that someone had stolen the sling overnight. The sling was being used to lower a formed concrete headwall to connect to the stormwater runoff drainage pipe and the chain was laying inside the headwall before it went missing, police said. The equipment was last seen during the day Wednesday and costs approximately $1,000. Police said the sling is estimated to weigh between 100 and 150 pounds and noted it would have been difficult for a single person to take it. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.