Sentinel police log for March 10

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police are looking for two men after they allegedly used 12 counterfeit $100 bills to purchase $1,200 worth of electronic items from Walmart at 5:52 p.m. March 7. Police said the two men left the area in a black Lincoln Town car.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Stephen Spencer Kline, 65, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with misdemeanor stalking and harassment after an investigation that started in February. Police said they received a report on Feb. 5 and determined Kline had engaged in harassing behavior, which caused "substantial emotional distress" to the victim. Police obtained an arrest warrant March 7 and arrested him. He remains in prison on $10,000 cash bail.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Police are warning of a scam after a township employee received an email asking him to purchase gift cards for a project in the works. Police said the township will never accept or request gift cards be purchased for donations. The only legitimate donations to the township would be in the form of a check payable to the township, never through a third party.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.