Cumberland County Sheriff's Office (717-240-6390)
- The Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam in which a scammer is using their phone number and names of deputies when calling about alleged missed court hearings. The Sheriff's Office said it and other county offices do not call about missed court hearings nor do they attempt to solicit money due to missed hearings. Those who receive such calls should hang up and call the Sheriff's Office and speak with the Warrants Division to confirm if they are being sought by officials.
Cumberland County District Attorney's Office (717-240-6210)
- Eight more men were arrested in the third prostitution sting the District Attorney's Office has conducted in the last nine months as part of its Human Trafficking Enforcement operation that targets demand for prostitution. Those charged with misdemeanor patronizing prostitutes were Hamid Oudaha, 49 of Camp Hill; Lucas Blackwell, 42, of Elizabethtown; Eric Long, 52, of Pitman; Andrew Clemm, 34, of Dauphin; Ricky Henry, 52, of York; Thomas Heilman, 59, of Manchester; Michael McCure, 45, of East Petersburg; and Eric Shell, 46, of Harrisburg. The DA also charged Shell with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. The DA's Office said the men were arrested after they arrived at a hotel in Wormleysburg and offered an under-cover police officer money for sexual acts.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- A black Carry On enclosed trailer full of tools and testing equipment was stolen from a construction site of a housing development off Country Club Road sometime between 3 p.m. Feb. 24 and 6 a.m. Feb. 27. Police believe the person or people who stole the trailer also damaged some of the excavating equipment at the site. Police seek information.
New Cumberland Borough Police (717-774-0400)
- A Springfield XD-40 .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol with serial number XD339271 was stolen during a burglary at a residence in the 500 block of Terrace Drive sometime between Jan. 1 and Feb. 20. Police said the pistol was last seen in a gun box that contained three 10-round magazines that had .40-caliber S&W rounds. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating the theft of two catalytic converters that were stolen from two RVs in the first block of Big Spring Terrance in West Pennsboro Township sometime between Dec. 1 and 4:38 p.m. Feb. 11.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Someone threw eggs at multiple vehicles in the area of South Carlisle Street in New Bloomfield sometime between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Feb. 25. Police seek information.