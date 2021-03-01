Sentinel police log for March 1

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two people were transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south in Penn Township at 12:31 a.m. Feb. 28. Police said Casohn Smith, 18, of Philadelphia, was driving a 2005 Honda Accord on I-81 south in the left lane when his vehicle exited the left side of the road for unknown reasons, entering the median. The vehicle traveled across the median, crossed the northbound lanes, exited the highway and rolled onto its roof before coming to rest down an embankment. Smith and a passenger, Shamir Harden, 19, of Philadelphia, were transported to the hospital. A second passenger suffered suspected injuries but was not transported. Police said Smith admitted to smoking marijuana prior to the crash, and police plan on filing charges.
- A driver was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a one-vehicle crash on I-81 north in Middlesex Township at 9:51 a.m. Feb. 19, police reported March 1. Police said Jagjot Singh, 27, of Fresno, California, was driving a tractor-trailer on I-81 while exiting at the Middlesex exit when he failed to make the left turn in the ramp, rolling the unit onto its side. Singh was transported to the hospital. A passenger refused transport.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.