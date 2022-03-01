Sentinel police log for March 1

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Shadar Dived Saunders, 24, no fixed address, was charged with felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person after an incident at two separate businesses on Feb. 26. Police said Saunders admitted to throwing several large stones through restaurant windows where customers were actively dining. He was arrested and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $300 cash bail.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- One person was transported to a hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Route 15 at 3:42 p.m. Feb. 28. Police said the driver, whom they did not name, lost control of the vehicle, which left the road and rolled several times. Police said the driver suffered minor injuries.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Rodney Boye, 61, of West Bloomfield, New York, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary traffic offense after a traffic stop on Interstate 81 north in Penn Township at 11:43 a.m. Feb. 27. Police said they discovered the driver, Boye, in possession of a large quantity of marijuana. Boye was arrested, arraigned and later posted $3,900 cash bail.
- Two people were transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a one-vehicle crash on Carlisle Road east of Lefever Road in West Pennsboro Township at 3:08 p.m. Feb. 27. Police said Gloria Sheriff, 64, of Carlisle, was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer east on Carlisle Road when her vehicle hit gravel on the side of the road, causing her to lose control of the vehicle. Police said Sheriff over-corrected, causing the vehicle to spin clockwise off the road, where it rolled into a field. Both she and her 83-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.