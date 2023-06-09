Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on South Market Street at the entrance to US Route 15 north. Police said a white Lexus SUV turned left to enter US Route 15 and failed to yield to a white Hyundai SUV. The two vehicles collided, injuring both drivers. One driver was transported to the hospital by EMS and both vehicles were disabled.
Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are investigating a loitering incident involving two men captured on home surveillance cameras that took place over a several-day period. The men were seen looking through windows and checking the mailbox of a home on the first block of Spring View Street on around 10 p.m. May 18 and May 19. On May 20, the a vehicle, believed to be a silver/white late model Toyota Prius, was seen outside the same residence around 8 a.m. Police described the men as Middle Eastern or eastern European in their late 20s or early 30s. They believe the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public.
- Dayquawan Long, 23, of Carlisle was charged with felony flight to avoid apprehension, misdemeanor evading arrest and misdemeanor resisting arrest after an incident that took place around 7 p.m. Thursday. Carlisle Police Department attempted to arrest Long with the help of East Pennsboro Township Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office on the 100 block of East Street for multiple outstanding felony warrants from surrounding agencies. Long fled on foot, jumping faces and running through multiple backyards before he was arrested approximately one block away near North West Street and F Street. Police said an off-duty police officer was present in one of the yards Long passed through and assisted at the scene. He was transported to Cumberland County Prison where his monetary bail is set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21.