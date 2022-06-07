 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for June 8

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)

  • Edwin Medina Pabon, 39, of Carlisle, was charged with felony statutory sexual assault, sexual assault and corruption of minors, as well as misdemeanor indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children after an investigation into an assault of a person younger than 16 at a motel on June 1. Police identified Pabon as the suspect, obtained a warrant and arrested him at his motel room on June 2. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $175,000 cash bail.
  • Alexander O'Donnell-Colella, 26, of Carlisle, was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children and simple assault, as well as summary harassment, after police were dispatched to a hotel on May 29 for an assault. Police said O'Donnell-Colella had physically assaulted a person, causing injury. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.

Newville Police (717-776-5513)

  • Police said a package was stolen from a home on Parsonage Street sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. May 28. Police seek information.

Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)

  • Jacob Alexander Kiser, 34, of Shippensburg, was charged with misdemeanor false reports and false alarm to public safety agency after police said Kiser reported at 5:10 p.m. June 5 that he saw a vehicle running two red lights on East King Street, and that the vehicle matched that of one related to an Amber Alert. Four Shippensburg officers immediately responded, with one officer using lights and sirens down through Shippensburg in search of the vehicle. Other police agencies in Franklin County and the Pennsylvania State Police were also given the information. A short time later, the Amber Alert was canceled after the child and vehicle were recovered in Philadelphia. During the investigation and with the use of traffic cameras, police determined Kiser could not have seen a vehicle run two red lights at the intersections he claimed, nor could he have read the registration of the vehicle purportedly involved. Kiser was arrested, arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • An 18-year-old New Oxford man was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a single-vehicle crash on Baltimore Avenue in South Middleton Township at 10:31 p.m. May 27. Police said Adrian Renteria was driving a 2007 Subaru Impreza north on South Baltimore Avenue and was traveling too fast for conditions when he lost control on a right-hand curve in the road. Police said the vehicle slid across the southbound lane, struck a guide rail, traveled back across the road and struck a tree on the right side of the road. Renteria was wearing a seat belt but was transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

