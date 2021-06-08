Sentinel police log for June 8

Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Police say Newville Park has been destroyed over the past few weeks and is warning residents and juveniles that the first offense for littering involves an up to $300 fine and up to 30 hours of trash pick-up. Police generally ask residents to keep the park clean by using the trash barrels already on site.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Douglas McHenry Farner, 44, of Enola, was charged with felony flight to avoid apprehension and criminal trespass, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and summary traffic offenses after a foot chase that started in Lemoyne at 7:15 p.m. June 3. Police said an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 300 block of Lowther Street when the vehicle fled. It was later located outside a residence in New Cumberland, and when police approached the vehicle, Farner fled on foot. He was apprehended a short time later and admitted to fleeing due to being wanted out of Dauphin County. Police said he was also found in possession of a suspected controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He remains in prison on $20,000 cash bail.
