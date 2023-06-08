Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Alexandria Brooke Kulick, 27, of Carlisle, was charged with felony aggravated assault after police said she stabbed a man in the back with a knife on June 2 in the first block of North High Street. The victim was flown to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for his injuries. She remains in prison on $125,000 cash bail. Kulick had just been charged with simple assault after a fight in Middlesex Township on May 28.
Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Marty Robinson, 44, of Carlisle, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident at 12:10 a.m. June 7. Police said they spotted Robinson, who was wanted by law enforcement, and he began to resist officers during a search. He was eventually searched, and police found him in possession of heroin and cocaine. He was arraigned at posted $50,000 cash bail.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Anthony Michael Vasquez, 35, of Maspeth Queens, New York, was charged with felony retail theft conspiracy and misdemeanor fraud and possession of an instrument of crime; and Kristina Borbon, 39, of Queens, New York, was charged with felony retail theft conspiracy after an incident at the Capital City Mall on May 29. Police said an officer patrolling the mall saw a vehicle with all tinted windows and a temporary tag. Mall security was alerted to possible suspicious activity and requested to watch the vehicle. Borbon moved the vehicle from one area of the mall to another, changing the license plate, before entering the mall. Another vehicle with tinted windows arrived, parking next to the other vehicle, and the driver met with Borbon and later was seen removing a license plate from the backseat and attaching a New York plate to the front. The driver, who was not yet charged according to court documents, took bags out of the other vehicle's backseat, put it in his trunk, left the mall, but came back. After waiting a few moments, the driver began to pull out when Vasquez quickly exited Macy's, ran to the passenger side of the vehicle and got in while it was still moving. Police detained both men and confirmed Vasquez had $5,080 worth of merchandise concealed. Borbon was located in a parking lot on Gettysburg Road. Vasquez posted $50,000 cash bail, and Borbon posted $40,000 cash bail.