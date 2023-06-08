Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for June 2

Sentinel police log for June 2

Today's police log includes a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle, an investigation into terroristic threats and multiple theft and ass…

Sentinel police log for June 1

Sentinel police log for June 1

Today's Sentinel police log includes an investigation into a string of entries into vehicles in Silver Spring Township early Monday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Donald Trump ‘informed of federal investigation’