Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- John Thomas Swanzy, 31, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony failure to provide accurate information after police discovered he failed to notify State Police about his termination of employment, as part of sexual offender requirements. He was arraigned June 6 and remains in prison on $500 cash bail.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Alexandria Brooke Kulick, 27, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a fight in the first block of Hickorytown Road on May 28. Police said Kulick injured another person. A warrant was issued for her arrest, and she was later taken into custody. She remains in prison on $25,000 cash bail.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-2445)
People are also reading…
- Malik Amin Aguilar, 33, of Harrisburg, was charged with two felony counts of forgery, one misdemeanor count of theft by deception and summary suspended vehicle registration and operating a vehicle without inspection in connection with an April 29 investigation. Police said they were dispatched to Walmart for a man attempting to pay with a $100 counterfeit bill to purchase electronics. The man left, and prior to police arrival, he used the counterfeit bill across the street at the Dollar Tree. An officer on patrol in the Walmart parking lot on May 13 discovered the same vehicle driven by the suspect leave the parking lot, and a traffic stop over vehicle registration resulted in identifying the driver as Aguilar. Police obtained consent to search his wallet and found two more counterfeit $100 bills. He was processed and later posted $3,500 cash bail.
- Leonard Eugene Hairston, 56, of Harrisburg was charged with felony retail theft, and Anthony Williams, 61, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony retail theft, evading arrest and conspiracy of theft following an incident at the Capital City Mall May 23, police reported June 6. Police responded to the Sunglass Hut and was told that two men entered the area at 11:05 a.m., and one of them got the attention of the store employee while the other took sunglasses. Police estimate three sunglasses were pocketed during the incident - two Versace sunglasses valued at $345 and Gucci sunglasses valued at $565. Police were called back again later that same day by the employee who said the two men came back tot he store and stole another pair of sunglasses valued at $517. Police found their vehicle merging onto Route 15 north, and the driver refused to yield to police. Two police cruisers followed them as they got onto Route 581, and the vehicle eventually stopped in Harrisburg, where the two occupants fled the vehicle in an attempt to evade arrest. West Shore Regional Police, who assisted in the stop, got custody of Williams, the driver. The passenger was identified as Hairston. Williams is in prison on $2,500 cash bail, and Hariston is in prison on $5,000 cash bail.
- Police reported June 6 that Algernon James, 54, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony retail theft and summary alcohol restrictions and headlight requirement following a May 19 traffic stop. Police said an officer stopped a vehicle for having its headlights out at 9:55 p.m., and the officer discovered the driver, James, had frequent interactions with police over retail theft, including an active arrest warrant from another department. James was detained, and police saw Walmart merchandise in the back seat, as well as an open alcoholic beverage in the center cup holder. Police confirmed James had just committed a retail theft at Walmart just prior to the traffic stop, having stolen merchandise valued at $1,299.25. Bail in his case was set at $50,000 cash, and he waived his right to a preliminary hearing on May 25.