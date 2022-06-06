Sentinel police log for June 7

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a report of an attempt to lure a child to a vehicle along North Fourth Street in Newport Borough around 3:23 p.m. June 1. The child was walking home from school when a female driver and a male passenger with brown hair verbally tried to lure the girl over to a red car. The child ignored them and continued home where she contacted police. Police are asking anyone with information to call them.
- A Perry County woman was injured May 26 after her vehicle was rear-ended by another motorist around 3:53 p.m. along Benevue Road in Reed Township, Dauphin County. Police say Denise R. Dotson, 54, was driving a 2018 Jeep Renegade when her vehicle was struck from behind by a 2012 Subaru Outback driven by Jeffrey D. Steele, 28, of Lewisburg, Union County. Police say that Steele was following the Renegade when he became distracted by an external source and applied his brakes after realizing that traffic had slowed down. Dotson was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital by Duncannon EMS.
- A Harrisburg man was injured May 28 in a two-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. along Benvenue Road in Reed Township, Perry County. Police say Frank A. Acri, 60, was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital by Duncannon EMS. Police say Acri was driving a 2015 Ford Focus that was struck by a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Christopher Edwar Lunau, 33, of Mechanicsburg, who was not hurt.
People are also reading…
East Pennsboro Police (717-732-3633)
- East Pennsboro Township police are investigating the theft of a wallet on May 20. Police say a person lost their wallet at the Enola Mart on Second Street in West Fairview, and another person took the wallet. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 717-732-3633.
Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.