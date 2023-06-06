Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are looking for four people after a theft of two PlayStation 5 consoles worth $998 from Walmart at 9:08 p.m. May 19, police reported June 5. Police said three people worked together to distract employees while one person walked out of Walmart with the consoles. Police seek information.
- Police reported June 5 they are investigating a distraction theft involving jewelry. Police said a victim reported at about 7 p.m. May 3 in the 300 block of South Spring Garden Street a vehicle pulled into his driveway that had two adults and two juveniles. The adults were described as either Middle Eastern or eastern European and about 30 years of age. The female half of the couple said it was a cultural tradition to hand out jewelry to strangers on their late parent's birthday for good fortune, and she placed a gold-colored necklace around his neck and put a ring on his finger. After they left, the man realized that his own necklace was missing and concluded it was a scam to switch it out with fake jewelry. The vehicle the pair was driving was described as a dark-colored SUV that had no license plates.
- Howard Tyrone McLean Jr., 45, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 100 block of Lincoln Street at about 4:30 a.m. June 4. Police said an investigation determined McLean had assaulted a person and reporting party, allegedly slapping a person, causing minor injuries to that person's face. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.
Silver Spring Township Police (717-697-0607)
- Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle after a bicyclist was struck by a gel pellet at about 8:30 p.m. June 4 in the area of Walden Way and Madison Road. Police said the pellet likely came from a silver sedan. Police seek information.