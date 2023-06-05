Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police reported June 5 that Justin P. Dean-Andrews, 33, of Alexandria, Virginia, pleaded guilty to one count of receiving stolen property during a preliminary hearing June 1. A second count of receiving stolen property was withdrawn. The charge stems from an investigation in December in which police came upon a stolen Virginia registration place affixed to a BMW sedan. The car was not occupied, but police seized the registration place. The next day, police found the same BMW parked at the location with a Pennsylvania registration plate attached, and that was also determined to be stolen. An investigation found that the vehicle belonged to Dean-Andrews, and charges were filed via summons in January.
- A Dillsburg woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash at 5:41 p.m. June 3 in the area of South Market Street and East Winding Hill Road. An investigation determined that a Ford Flex traveling south on South Market Street proceeded through a steady red signal and struck a Lincoln MKC, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Police did not specify which vehicle the injured driver was operating.