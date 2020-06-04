Sentinel police log for June 4

Lower Allen Township police (717-238-9676)
- Janel Counts, 23, of York, was arrested June 2 and charged with forgery, bad checks and theft by deception in connection with a September 2018 incident in which a check in the amount of $2,450.88 was deposited into Counts' account at Members 1st. After the deposit was received, Counts withdrew a total of $240 from the account. The check was returned to the bank as altered/fictitious. Phone calls and notices through the mail were sent to Counts, but police said she took no action to address the check.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two people had suspected serious injuries after a May 19 crash on Interstate 81, police reported June 4. Oyinkansola Ogunfowora, 19, of Harrisburg, was driving north in a 2005 Toyota Corolla near mile marker 45.2 in South Middleton Township at 6:19 a.m. when she attempted to pass a 2019 Honda Ridgeline driven by James D. Swartz, 49, of Newville. Ogunfowora oversteered and went off the west shoulder of the highway. She again oversteered and went back into the right lane of travel, hitting Swartz's car and continuing off the road. The car hit a steel I-beam, causing it to overturn several times. Swartz was not injured. Ogunfowora had suspected moderate injuries. Ronald K. Averette, 25, of Harrisburg and Elizabeth A. Grimwood, 23, of Harrisburg, passengers in Ogunfowora's car, were both taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital with suspected serious injuries. The passengers were not wearing seat belts.
- Bruce D. Conyers, 55, of Shippensburg, received suspected serious injuries in a May 30 crash. Police said Conyers was driving a 2012 Chevvrolet Sonic north on Newburg Road in Southampton Township at 6:33 p.m. when he crossed the southbound lane and went off the road and up an embankment. Conyers was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital.
- Paul D. Graves, 37, of York, received suspected serious injuries in a crash at 1:28 p.m. May 31. Police said he was driving a 2018 Ford F-150XLT east on Creek Road in Monroe Township when he went off the road, trough a field and hit a tree.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
